Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't play Tuesday

Casspi (ankle) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Pacers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Casspi was originally deemed doubtful for Tuesday's game, so the fact that he's been ruled out doesn't come as much of a surprise. In his stead, with Kevin Durant (ribs) out and Draymond Green (illness) doubtful, Kevon Looney figures to see increased run.

