Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't return vs. Kings
Casspi exited Friday's matchup against Sacramento with a sprained right ankle, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle report.
Casspi suffered a right ankle sprain against the Kings, leaving the Warriors with little depth. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are all out, so Golden State will turn to Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney for more production until their stars return. News about the severity of Casspi's injury should emerge in the near future.
