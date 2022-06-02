Porter (foot) is available for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Boston, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Porter suffered a foot injury in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against Dallas. The forward managed to practice Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Game 1 of the Finals but was still ruled questionable heading into Thursday. So far in the playoffs, Porter is averaging 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.6 minutes of action. Expect the 28-year-old to contribute both on the glass and defensively for Golden State.