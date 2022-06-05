Porter (foot) is available for Sunday's Game 2 against Boston.
Porter returned to the court for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals and totaled 12 points, four rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench. He'll come off the bench once again in Game 2 and should be able to handle a similar workload.
More News
-
Warriors' Otto Porter: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Otto Porter: Available for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Otto Porter: Officially questionable for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Otto Porter: Trending toward playing Game 1•
-
Warriors' Otto Porter: Still not scrimmaging•
-
Warriors' Otto Porter: Could return for Finals•