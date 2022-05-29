Porter (foot) has been progressing well and will slowly be integrated into practices starting Monday, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Porter missed back-to-back games to end the Western Conference Finals, but as expected, he'll have a chance to be available for Game 1 of the Finals after having a few extra days of rest. Andre Iguodala (neck) and Gary Payton (elbow) are also expected to return to limited practices this week, so except for James Wiseman (knee), the Warriors could be at full strength heading into the Finals.