Porter departed Wednesday night's Game 5 loss to the Grizzlies with a sore right foot.

Porter exited after playing 12 minutes and failing to record a single statistic outside of going 0-of-3 from beyond the arc and committing a pair of fouls. By the time the veteran left the game, it was clear Golden State was headed for a loss, so it's difficult to assess whether or not he may have been able to return had the score been closer. Either way, consider Porter day-to-day and questionable for Friday's Game 6.