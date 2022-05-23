Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Monday that Porter (foot) is doubtful for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks on Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Slater relays that Kerr said the veteran forward "wasn't feeling terrible" Monday morning, and the fact Porter hasn't been ruled yet is "definitely good news" considering how bad the injury initially looked. Porter played over 20 minutes and finished with at least 10 points and six rebounds in each of the first two contests of the series before aggravating the foot injury in Game 3. Moses Moody and Juan Toscano-Anderson cracked the rotation in Porter's absence Sunday, but Damion Lee and Jonathan Kuminga are also candidates for increased roles in Game 4 if the 28-year-old is indeed ruled out.