Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that the team is "hopeful" Porter (foot) will be able to play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Porter had scored in double digits in back-to-back games before getting hurt in Game 5 and ultimately sitting out Game 6 of the second-round series against Memphis. If the veteran wing is unable to play in Game 1, Jonathan Kuminga and Nemanja Bjelica would be candidates for increased roles once again.