Porter (foot) was a limited participant during the team's morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's Game 6 against the Grizzlies, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Porter left Wednesday's Game 5 blowout loss early due to right foot soreness and is officially listed as questionable for Game 6. If he's unable to suit up, more minutes could be in store for Nemanja Bjelica and Jonathan Kuminga.