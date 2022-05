Porter (foot) is off the injury report for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Mavericks.

Porter had scored in double digits in back-to-back games before getting hurt in Game 5 and ultimately sitting out Game 6 of the second-round series against Memphis. Prior to his injury, he averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.4 minutes in the postseason.