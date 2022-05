Porter (foot) is listed as questionable on the Warriors' official injury report for Tuesday's Game 4 against Dallas.

Porter was initially deemed doubtful, so this is a step in the right direction as Tuesday night's tip approaches. With the Warriors up 3-0 in the series, it would be somewhat surprising if Porter is cleared to play, but it looks as though the foot injury he sustained during Game 3 may not be as concerning as it initially appeared.