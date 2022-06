Porter (foot) is questionable for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Boston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Porter is expected to play in Game 1, but the Warriors are playing things close to the vest and may wait until closer to Thursday night's tip before making a final call. Porter, who missed the final two games of the Dallas series, was able to go through full practices Tuesday and Wednesday.