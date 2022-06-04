Porter (foot) is questionable for Sunday's Game 2 against the Celtics.
Porter missed the final two games of the Conference Finals against Dallas but returned for Game 1 of the Finals, where he posted 12 points, four rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes. It's possible the questionable tag is extra cautionary and that his chances of seeing the floor are very high.
