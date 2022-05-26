Porter (foot) is questionable for Thursday's Game 5 against Dallas, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Porter missed Tuesday's Game 4 loss after sustaining a foot injury during the early portion of Game 3, and it remains unclear if he'll be available Thursday when the Warriors host the Mavs for Game 5. If he's ultimately ruled out for a second straight contest, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Juan Toscano-Anderson would be candidates for extra minutes as the Warriors look to close out the series at home.