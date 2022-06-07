Porter (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Celtics.

Porter continues to be listed as questionable, but he's appeared in each of the first two games of the Finals after missing the final two contests of the Conference Finals. The veteran forward is expected to be available once again, but it's unclear how big of a role he'll garner. In Game 1, Porter saw 24 minutes and scored 12 points, but he played just 15 minutes in Game 2 and only attempted one shot.