Porter (foot) will not play in Tuesday's Game 4 against Dallas, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay area reports.

Porter moved from doubtful to questionable Monday, but the Warriors have ultimately decided that the smart decision is to hold the veteran wing out of action after he tweaked his left foot during Game 3. "We have to make the right decision here," coach Steve Kerr said. "We just don't want to take a chance in terms of his future availability." With Porter out, some combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Nemanja Bjelica will likely soak up most of his minutes.