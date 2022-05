Porter (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 5 against Dallas, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Porter will miss a second consecutive contest as he continues to deal with left foot soreness. Jonathan Kuminga, Nemanja Bjelica, Moses Moody and Juan Toscano-Anderson could all see additional opportunities in his absence. Porter will look to get healthy ahead of the Warriors' next game, whether it's Saturday for Game 6 or next week's Game 1 of the NBA Finals.