Porter will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

As has been the case throughout the season, Porter will take a seat on the second half of a back-to-back set after playing 25 minutes off the bench in Monday's win at Indiana. It will give Porter three full days off before the Warriors play at Boston on Friday. That game comes on the front end of a back-to-back, so there's a good chance Porter could be held out of Saturday's game at Toronto.