Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Porter (foot) participated in Monday's practice, but he didn't scrimmage, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Porter missed the final two games of the Western Conference Finals, but he continues to work his way back for a potential return during the Finals. However, his status for Thursday's Game 1 remains to be determined, along with Andre Iguodala (neck) and Gary Payton (elbow).