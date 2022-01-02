Porter finished Saturday's 123-116 victory over Utah with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 36 minutes.

Porter started for the third time in four games and looked good in the role, finishing with his highest point total of the season while contributing big numbers as a rebounder and distributor. The veteran forward also collected three thefts for the second straight game. Porter's playing time and production have been inconsistent in his first season with the Warriors, but he can be a useful contributor when given minutes in the upper-20s and above.