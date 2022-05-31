Porter (foot) is trending toward playing in Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Boston, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Porter missed the final two games of the Dallas series due to a left foot issue, but he's made progress in recent days and looks to be trending closer to "probable" than "questionable," per Charania. The veteran was an important cog early in the Western Conference Finals, posting 10 points and six boards in Game 1, followed by 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Game 2.