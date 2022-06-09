Porter (foot) is available for Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against Boston, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Porter is officially good to go for Game 3 despite the foot issue that's caused him to land on the injury report since late May. The Warriors will have all of their reserves available Wednesday with Andre Iguodala (knee) and Gary Payton (elbow) also cleared to play, so while Porter should see decent minutes, it's difficult to say who will receive the biggest workload off the bench for the Warriors in Game 3.