Porter (foot) won't return to Sunday's Game 3 against the Mavericks.

Porter headed to the locker room with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter Sunday and was seen testing his injury at halftime, but he'll be unable to return down the stretch. Prior to sustaining his left foot injury, he totaled two points (1-2 FG) and a rebound in seven minutes. It's not yet clear whether Porter will be available for Tuesday's Game 4.