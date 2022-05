Porter's X-rays on his left foot came back negative, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

While coach Steve Kerr said after Sunday's win over the Mavericks that Porter's injury is "definitely concerning," the 28-year-old doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. Porter will be evaluated further Monday before the Warriors determine his status for Tuesday's Game 4. If the 6-foot-8 forward misses time, Moses Moody and Damion Lee will likely see increased roles.