Spencer put up nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal across 20 minutes in Friday's 106-103 loss to the Clippers.

Spencer, in all likelihood, won't crack the Warriors' rotation to begin the regular season, and will probably spend time with the team's G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. However, with injuries to De'Anthony Melton (knee) and Moses Moody (calf), there is a chance Spencer may be able to play if more injuries occur.