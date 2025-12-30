Spencer supplied four points (2-4 FG), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 10 minutes during Monday's 120-107 win over the Nets.

Spencer logged his first minutes since prior to Christmas, having sat out the previous two games. While he was able to flirt with standard league value earlier in the month, with the Warriors now fielding a healthy roster, there are simply too many mouths to feed. Spencer will continue to battle players like De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton for backup guard minutes, making him a non-factor outside of deeper leagues.