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Warriors' Pat Spencer: Coming off bench versus Kings
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1 min read
Spencer won't start in Friday's game against Sacramento, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Spencer was in the starting lineup for the Warriors' last two contests. However, with Stephen Curry (knee) and Brandin Podziemski available, Spencer will head back to the bench.
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