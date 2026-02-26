Warriors' Pat Spencer: Coming off bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Spencer has started in each of the Warriors' last seven games, though he has failed to score double-digit points over his last four outings and has connected on just 32.1 percent of his field-goal attempts in that span. With Spencer coming off the bench, Golden State will roll with a starting five of Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Moses Moody, Gui Santos and Al Horford on Wednesday.
More News
-
Warriors' Pat Spencer: Tough showing in win•
-
Warriors' Pat Spencer: Solid numbers in win•
-
Warriors' Pat Spencer: Very productive in loss•
-
Warriors' Pat Spencer: Signs standard contract•
-
Warriors' Pat Spencer: Scores career-high 20 in spot start•
-
Warriors' Pat Spencer: Making rare start Thursday•