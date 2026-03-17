Spencer registered 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 125-117 win over Washington.

This was a decent showing for Spencer, but he remains a low-end fantasy asset despite the absence of Stephen Curry (knee). Over his last seven games, he's averaging 8.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.1 minutes per contest.