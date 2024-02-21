Spencer agreed Wednesday with the Warriors on a two-way contract, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

He'll join Jerome Robinson and Usman Garuba as two-way players for Golden State, stepping in as a replacement for Lester Quinones, who was upgraded to a standard NBA contract. Spencer, 27, has been a member of the Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, for both of the past two seasons. The combo guard is averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 23.2 minutes per game over 27 appearances for Santa Cruz in 2023-24 while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three-point range.