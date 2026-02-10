Spencer registered 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 114-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Spencer tallied double digits for the fourth straight game, continuing to thrive in the absence of Steph Curry (knee). During that span, he has been able to put up top 85 value in nine-category leagues, averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. Curry has been ruled out through the All-Star break, meaning Spencer should be rostered in all leagues until such time as Curry is cleared to get back on the floor.