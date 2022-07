Spencer signed a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Warriors on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Spencer appeared in 15 games for the G League's Capital City Go-Go in 2021-22, averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 14.0 minutes per contest. The Northwestern product remains a long shot to make the Warriors' regular-season roster, but he could be a candidate for the team's G League affiliate if he performs well in camp.