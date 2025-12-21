Spencer ended with four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 10 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 win over Phoenix.

Spencer returned from a one-game absence, logging just 10 minutes. Despite some promising performances thus far this season, Spencer is simply another in a long line of guards that head coach Steve Kerr has to choose from. His role is worth keeping an eye on, but until we get some clarity regarding the nightly rotation, Spencer can be avoied in all standard formats.