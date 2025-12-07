Spencer supplied 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 99-94 win over Cleveland.

With Golden State missing several key players, Spencer got the starting nod for the first time in his career and made the most of his opportunity. The two-way player delivered an efficient performance en route to a team- and career-high 19 points. He also dished out a game-high seven assists. The 29-year-old has scored in double figures in three consecutive contests, averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes per game during that span.