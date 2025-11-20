Spencer totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 loss to the Heat.

This game was the perfect storm for Spencer to produce one of the best lines of his career -- the Warriors were missing Stephen Curry (ankle), Jimmy Butler (back), Draymond Green (illness), Jonathan Kuminga (knees) and Al Horford (rest), all of whom are day-to-day. Fantasy managers won't want to overreact to this line for that reason, but they can file this away for the next time the Warriors sit multiple studs.