Spencer amassed 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder.

The final box score for Spencer wasn't amazing, but it was a sight to see him go toe-to-toe with Oklahoma City. Playing without Stephen Curry (quadriceps) and Jimmy Butler, who didn't return for the second half due to knee soreness, it was Spencer who sank big shots down the stretch to help his team erase a 22-point deficit. It's hard to tell if coach Steve Kerr will elevate Spencer in the rotation, but he certainly made a statement with his 17-point, six-assist performance Tuesday night.