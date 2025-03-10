Spencer produced 25 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes of Sunday's 118-107 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes. After the game, Spencer was recalled to Golden State.

It's not a surprise to see Spencer dominate at the G League level, but minutes have been hard to come by in the NBA. In his last four appearances for Golden State, Spencer logged a total of 13 minutes.