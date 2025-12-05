default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Spencer ended with 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 loss to the 76ers.

Spencer played a big role off the bench for a second straight game, taking full advantage of his chances on the offensive end. He's put up double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and with Stephen Curry (quad) expected to miss at least two more matchups, Spencer should remain involved in Golden State's rotation.

More News