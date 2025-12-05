Spencer ended with 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 loss to the 76ers.

Spencer played a big role off the bench for a second straight game, taking full advantage of his chances on the offensive end. He's put up double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and with Stephen Curry (quad) expected to miss at least two more matchups, Spencer should remain involved in Golden State's rotation.