Spencer had 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 101-97 victory over the Suns.

With Stephen Curry (knee) unavailable, Spencer got the start and not only led the Warriors in scoring, he produced a career high in points. The third-year guard has seen significant court time in three of the last five games (two starts) while Curry's been sidelined, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 boards, 4.3 assists, 3.7 threes and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes in those outings, but he played a total of only 12 minutes in the other two contests. Spencer could be an intriguing DFS option Saturday against the Lakers if Golden State's superstar continues to be held out.