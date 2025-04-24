Spencer recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With Jimmy Butler forced to leave this contest after eight minutes with a pelvic contusion and Brandin Podziemski battling an illness, several players including Spencer and Jonathan Kuminga were asked to step up. Spencer's role was much smaller than Kuminga's, however, and he did play the final few minutes of garbage time in this blowout as well. If Butler is able to play in Game 3, Spencer likely won't see the floor.