The Warriors converted Spencer's two-way deal to a standard NBA contract Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Spencer has emerged as a key piece of the Warriors rotation this season and is coming off a career-best performance in the team's win over the Suns on Thursday, when he recorded 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes. He's already been active for the maximum 50 games allotted to two-way players, but now that he's playing under a standard contract, he will be eligible to play in Saturday's contest against the Lakers. With Stephen Curry (knee) set to miss Saturday's contest, expect Spencer to start at point guard and play hefty minutes under his new deal.