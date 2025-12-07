default-cbs-image
Spencer will start against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

The Warriors are without several key players Saturday and are in need of a spark. Spencer has been terrific lately, and he produced 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 loss to the 76ers.

