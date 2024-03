Spencer notched 15 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes of Sunday's 127-104 loss to Mexico City.

Spencer has been pretty cold since signing his two-way contract with Golden State. Over his last four appearances, Spencer has shot a combined 5-of-25 from three-point range.