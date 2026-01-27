Spencer closed with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 108-83 loss to Minnesota.

Spencer was serviceable as a ball distributor, but his fill-in performance for Stephen Curry (knee) fell far below what was necessary for the Warriors to stay competitive. Curry sat for maintenance purposes, so he should be back in the lineup Wednesday to deliver his usual punch against the Jazz.