Spencer accumulated 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 105-99 loss to the Lakers.

After signing a standard contract with the team for the rest of the season, Spencer could be in line for games like this on a consistent basis. Over his last three games he's averaging 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 made threes per game. As Stephen Curry recovers from a knee injury, Spencer could assume lead backcourt duties for Golden State.