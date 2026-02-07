Golden State is working toward converting Spencer's two-way deal to a standard NBA contract, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

Spencer has emerged as a key piece to the Warriors' rotation this season and is coming off a career-best performance in Thursday's win against the Suns, when he recorded 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes. He signed a two-way deal with the Warriors in September, and that will have to be converted to a standard contract by Golden State in order for the Northwestern product to be available for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.