Golden State is working toward converting Spencer's two-way deal to a standard NBA contract ahead of Saturday's game against the Lakers, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

Spencer has emerged as a key piece of the Warriors rotation this season and is coming off a career-best performance in the team's win over the Suns on Thursday, when he recorded 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes. Because he's already been active for the maximum 50 games allotted to two-way players, Spencer won't be eligible to play Saturday unless Golden State converts him to a standard contract ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. With Stephen Curry (knee) set to miss Saturday's contest, expect Spencer to start at point guard and play hefty minutes if he's able to finalize his new deal.