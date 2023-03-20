site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-patrick-baldwin-assigned-to-g-league-423786 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baldwin was assigned to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday.
Baldwin spent the last few weeks with the parent club but saw minimal playing time for Golden State. He should see more playing time for Santa Cruz as the G League season winds down.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read