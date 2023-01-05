Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Baldwin (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Baldwin has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday with a right ankle injury. The rookie forward has received inconsistent play time this season, averaging 8.2 minutes in 11 games.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Listed probable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Called up•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Rejoins Santa Cruz•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Makes most of G League call-up•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Productive night off bench•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Totals 25 points Sunday•