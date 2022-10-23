Baldwin (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Baldwin missed the first two games of the regular season due to a right thumb sprain but will be able to suit up Sunday. He's unlikely to see significant run for the Warriors early in his rookie year, but coach Steve Kerr hopes the forward will be able to make his NBA debut at some point during Sunday's matchup.
